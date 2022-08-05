University of Aberdeen Zoology Museum reopens

THE University of Aberdeen Zoology Museum is reopening, with a special history and heritage festival organised for September.

The museum has featured in many school trips and family days-out since the 1970s.

Refurbishment work and then the coronavirus pandemic led to the site being closed for several years.

Having now reopened to the public, the museum is getting ready to run special tour’s during the autumn history festival.

The fourth of the university’s “UNI-Versal” mini festivals will run on 15-17 September.

Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections, said: “The University of Aberdeen has a history dating back to 1495, so we have five centuries’ worth of stories, artefacts and historical research to share.

“Our first ‘History and Heritage Festival’ as part of ‘UNI-Versal’ will showcase highlights of our own past, as well as that of the wider region and beyond.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors and families to our campus again and to our recently re-opened zoology museum.

“We know that so many people have fond memories of visiting in their own childhoods so we would encourage anyone to come along for a trip down memory lane – or to see the huge variety of exhibits on display for the very first time.”

