Totally Tina arrives in Scotland

Award-winning Tina Turner tribute, Totally Tina, is arriving in Scotland this month.

Fourteen years have passed since Totally Tina first sprang to life in Liverpool, with singer Justine Riddoch picking up a Lifetime Achievement Award along the way.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is tipped to be the ultimate Tina. She’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got the legs, but most of all, she’s got the voice.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start – constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

‘I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far,’ Justine said. ‘Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

‘We always add our own personality to the Show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

‘That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.’

Totally Tina will be in Dundee on 30 January, Aberdeen 31 January and Greenock 2 February.

