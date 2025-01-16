Alan Cumming reveals line up for Winter Words Festival – including Douglas Stuart and Andrew O’Hagan

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new Artistic Director Alan Cumming has revealed his line up for the Winter Words Festival.

Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, crime writer Val McDermid, Mayflies and Caledonian Road author Andrew O’Hagan and broadcaster and journalist Kirsty Wark, will all be in conversation about their work with Alan Cumming.

The Festival also includes conversations with the former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead, in conversation with Andrew O’Hagan, as well as the current Edinburgh Makar Michael Pedersen.

Author James Jauncey will be in conversation with First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.

‘It’s a happy surprise that my first bit of programming as Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new Artistic Director is not plays but another of my passions – writers,’ Cumming said.

‘And in the same way that I want to celebrate and nurture the best of Scottish talent in the work we produce onstage, I also want to make the Winter Words Festival a literary celebration of our hugely rich Scottish heritage.

‘We’ll also have a play, a play reading, cooking, yoga and running (yes, running!) events, the Geographer Royal and to top it all, Kirsty Wark.’

For theatre lovers, there is a rehearsed reading and a performance from our Associate Company, the Borders based Firebrand Theatre; A Room of One’s Own, dramatised by the company from the writings of Virginia Woolf and performed by Ellie Zeegen.

The rehearsed reading The Race to 1984 by Richard Baron celebrates author George Orwell’s momentous novel, the women in his life, and the battle to complete his masterpiece in a Scottish hospital.

The Winter Words Festival 2025 runs from 21- 23 February.

For tickets and further information call the Box Office team on 01796 484626 or visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/winter-words-festival/

