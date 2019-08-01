The September 2019 edition of Scottish Field is out now

The September issue of Scottish Field is out now, priced £4.75.

We celebrate the best of Scotland’s autumn breaks, as we feature them over 90 pages in our latest edition.

Scottish Field editor Richard Bath said: ‘Each year, at around this time, we set ourselves the challenge of coming up with bigger and better ways of how you can spend your Scottish staycation.

‘This year we’ve plumped for the concept of food tourism, with the idea that we could find twelve ways to eat our way around the whole of Scotland, which we could then lay before you for your delectation.

‘What we found was that the number of epicurean experiences out there is expanding rapidly. And we’re not talking about simply going to eat at a restaurant, bar or cafe – our mission was to come up with some joyously unexpected ways in which foodie travellers could expand their knowledge of Scotland, eat like a king or queen, and have a great time in the process.

‘Obviously, being selfless souls, we’ve needed to road-test all of the pursuits for you. So over the past couple of months the team have munched herculean amounts of cheese, eaten their bodyweight in chocolate and cake, caught and consumed seafood, foraged their wee hazelnuts off, consorted with Highland cows, made haggis and gin, paired whiskies with spices, and even lived off the land (that last one was me, and predictably it sounds more romantic than it was).’

We profile the recent Conservative Party leadership contender Rory Stewart, MP for Penrith and the Border, but originally from Crieff, and his rise in politics.

We also highlight Scotland’s rival to Jane Austen, Susan Ferrier, whose works have become largely forgotten, and we head to the Japanese gardens in Dollar, which are of global significance.

Scottish Field is known for its stunning photography, and we showcase the work of Chris Lewis, who took part in a coastal walk around the UK.

Our columnists have their say too – Alexander McCall Smith reflects on how kindness is all-conquering, Alan Cochrane struggles with his new car’s gadgetry, and Fiona Armstrong sits for a portrait for the first time.

Our wildlife writer Cal Flyn investigates the conservation work being done to help save the native oyster.

We also talk to musician and singer Emeli Sande about her version of events, while our whisky writer Blair Bowman is in awe of the new Lagg Distillery on Arran.

There’s all this, and much more – pick up your copy today.