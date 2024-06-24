The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: Scottish musician Nathan Evans sea shanty to be part of this year’s show

Scottish musician Nathan Evans has revealed his pride after discovering his hit Wellerman will be part of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this summer.

The 29-year-old shot to fame when the sea shanty went viral across TikTok in 2020 which led to a record deal and a Number 1 single in several countries.

Now it has been revealed that the famous track will form part of the Tattoo performance, with His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band taking it on, alongside some traditional navy tunes and sea shanties.

‘What an incredible honour to have my song featured as part of the Tattoo,’ Nathan said.

‘Growing up in Scotland, I think the Tattoo is something you’re always aware of and feel that sense of pride about so to have my song included is a real pinch-me moment.

‘Since I released Wellerman, things have obviously changed dramatically for me but this is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to see the song come to life as part of the amazing performances this summer.’

This year’s Tattoo performances will run from 2-24 August, with guests from around the world coming to experience the Journeys Show.

For fans eager special preview night tickets are on sale from 24 June with up to 50% off standard ticket prices.

Journeys will celebrate the journey of connection through music, dance, culture, and military traditions.

The Show follows the successes of the last two years Shows Voices and Stories under creative Director Michael Braithwaite.

‘While the Tattoo has a proud history of the very finest world-class military and civilian performances; innovation and Scottish culture have also been a core tradition of the show since its first days.,’ Michael said.

‘Nathan’s much-deserved success and passion for Scottish music represent everything we hold dear at the Tattoo.

‘He has taken a 19th century sea shanty and brought it to the modern era to great acclaim.

‘We are thrilled to be presenting Wellerman, as a feature with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, our lead service, and a highlight of the journey our audience will embark upon this year.’

With the Royal Navy as lead service, the Show will pay homage to the seafarers that brave the ocean to travel across continents bringing people and cultures together

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188.

Tickets for 2025’s Show celebrating the 75th Anniversary of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will go on sale in August during Journeys.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.