Ten things to do at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Oban

With this year’s Royal National Mòd set to make its much-anticipated return to Oban in October, we have a look at the top 10 things to do and see at the event.

The Scottish cultural celebration will be held in the town between 11 – 19 October with visitors from all over the world flocking to take in the rich Gaelic language and culture.

Opening Concert with Shinty

Hot on the heels of an incredible performance at the newly rebooted Lochaber Live, multi award-winning trad supergroup Mànran will open proceedings with an electrifying concert at Corran Halls on 11 October, starting off the week in spectacular style.

Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music Concert)

Saturday 12 October will see the return of the beloved Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music) concert at The Corran Halls. A fantastic night of traditional music and Gaelic culture with performers of all ages from all over Argyll, the concert will showcase local talent including celebrated Mull singer Alasdair Whyte, trad musicians from Oban High School and the Oban High School Pipers, Fèis Latharna musicians and Makaton Gaelic Choir ‘Aon Ghuth’, who combine singing with the Makaton communication system of signs and symbols.

Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands)

This year’s Mòd sees the return of the fierce Battle of the Bands competitions, showcasing the emerging talent on the Gaelic and traditional music scene. The under-13s final will take place on Monday 14th October at Argyllshire Gathering Halls, while the under-19s final will be held on 15 October. The successful finalists in each category will battle it out for the top prize of studio time at a local recording studio. A fantastic chance to see the next generation of Celtic talent take to the stage.

Torchlight Procession

Opening proceedings for this year’s Royal National Mòd, the Torchlight Procession will make its welcome return on 11 October, setting off from Station Square as night falls to light up the town in celebration of the event’s return to its historic home. All are welcome to come along and join in the festivities.

Mòd Shinty Cups

Taking place on 12 October from 10:30am at Mossfield Park, young players from across Argyll will compete for the Mòd Shinty Youth Cup, before the women’s match gets underway at 12pm with top teams going head to head for the Women’s Shinty Mòd Cup. The men’s cup match will begin at 2pm, with Gaeldom’s best teams vying for the coveted trophy in what is always a hotly contested clash. Free to attend, this event is a must-see for sports fans.

Hebridean Baker Book Launch

Social media star and baking sensation Coinneach MacLeod, known as The Hebridean Baker, will host a special book launch especially for the Mòd at the Rockfield Centre on 17 October. The Hebridean Baker and The Hebridean Hutter, Padruig MacQueen, will share stories, songs and craic as part of this exclusive event.

Highland Art Prize Exhibition and Competition

Art will once again be in the mix at this year’s Mòd, with this year’s Highland Art Prize entrants on display in the Ash Room at the Rockfield Centre from 11-19 October. The official unveiling of this year’s shortlist will take place from 5:30pm on Saturday 12 October, before the prestigious prize giving ceremony at 12:30pm on Friday 18 October, where this year’s winner will be announced. Both events and the exhibition are free for all to attend.

Let’s Make a Scene Open Mic

A cross between an open mic night and a cèilidh, Let’s Make a Scene offers a chance to perform and enjoy new music and writing in a friendly and informal setting at the Rockfield Centre on the evening of 17 October. Anyone with a new poem, story or song in any language is welcome to come along on the night and put their name down to take part, with those just wanting to listen also very welcome. Pieces on subjects connected to language, heritage, place and identity – from Scotland and beyond – are especially encouraged.

Massed Choirs

One of the final events of the 2024 Royal National Mòd will see massed choirs gather outside the Corran Halls on Saturday 19th October before marching to Station Square. Bringing all the choirs who have competed across the week together to sing in unison, this is a truly uplifting spectacle. All are welcome to join the talented singers for a moment of reflection as they welcome the final day of the world-renowned festival before the flag is handed over to Lochaber for 2025.

The Mòd Grand Finale with Trail West

At the end of the event’s nine days, on the evening of Saturday 19 October, The Mòd Grand Finale will welcome West Coast favourites Trail West to Corran Halls to close out the 2024 edition of Gaeldom’s premier musical and cultural event with a bang.

