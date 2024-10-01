Sponsored Content: ORAÉ®: Achieving sustainability in glazing

Sponsored Content |

Sustainability is an increasingly important component of any historic or heritage building refurbishment project. Maximising energy efficiency, overcoming historical challenges, and lowering the ongoing carbon footprint of a building can all be achieved with the right choice of materials.

In the glazing industry, innovations in research and development are leading to a wave of new products with the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of refurbishment projects.

One such product is ORAÉ®, the world’s first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)-verified low-carbon glass. This has been developed with sustainability at its core, not just as an afterthought, promising a 40% reduction in carbon emissions used in its manufacture compared to comparable products. It achieves this huge step in lowering carbon emissions, without sacrificing the quality or appearance of the glass itself.

Sustainability has always been a core part of the guiding philosophy at Storm Windows. Demonstrated in their work with the UK’s leading conservation and heritage organisations, sustainability has been woven into the company’s values from the beginning.

Storm Windows are excited to announce that they are the first UK company to supply and fit the revolutionary COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ®. This innovative low-carbon glazing not only minimises the environmental impact of an installation, but it also meets the high standards of performance and aesthetics demanded by the UK heritage building sector.

The ORAÉ® breakthrough

Developed by leading glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain, ORAÉ® glazing sets a new benchmark when it comes to reducing carbon emissions in the industry. The figures speak for themselves, with ORAÉ® boasting a low carbon footprint of just 6.64 kg of CO2 equivalent per square metre for a 4 mm glass. This makes it one of the greenest materials you can use for a construction or renovation project.

Incorporating 64% recycled materials, consisting of 70% cullet, including 55% external cullet, the glass is produced using renewable energy sources. This makes ORAÉ® the perfect fit for anyone looking to lower the carbon footprint of their renovation project.

Storm Windows have always been committed to conservation, with environmental stewardship being a key part of their approach. These values are reflected in every aspect of their work with heritage and conservation buildings. This made the decision to incorporate ORAÉ® into their glazing options a natural one. It allows them to deliver high-quality glazing installations that minimise environmental impact while ensuring that the appearance and integrity of the buildings they work on are maintained.

Enhanced energy efficiency with COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ®

While ORAÉ® offers outstanding sustainability benefits when it comes to carbon footprint, the incorporation of COOL-LITE® XTREME coatings provides ongoing benefits wherever it is installed.

The coatings not only enhance the energy efficiency performance of the glass, but they also reduce the ongoing carbon emissions that are generated by energy consumption during the building’s usage. This is a highly beneficial development for owners of historic and heritage buildings, due to the complexities of energy consumption and efficiency in older buildings as a result of their design and materials.

COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ® glazing can give heritage buildings significantly improved insulation and energy efficiency. It does this without compromising the historical value and overall appearance of the property. Reduced energy consumption means lower bills and a more comfortable environment for occupants.

Cutting-edge glazing like COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ® ensures that beautiful heritage buildings can be preserved in a way that’s kinder to the planet while enabling them to meet modern energy efficiency standards.

A shared vision for a more sustainable future

The team at Storm Windows understand that protecting our precious historic buildings is a shared responsibility. They work with conservation agencies, homeowners, and other suppliers across the heritage sector, to achieve remarkable renovations and refurbishments. Sustainability is increasingly important across the industry, and at Storm Windows, it’s a key part of their company identity.

Storm Windows’ directors, Jayne Griffiths, Mitchell Reece, and Oliver Parkes have been vocal in their support of more sustainable practices and are keen to champion products that achieve that. This is what they had to say about ORAÉ®:

‘At Storm, we understand the legacy that’s been passed down to us. Our business is a family one, and we’re trusted with the care and enhancement of some incredible heritage buildings,’ she said.

‘That care extends to the environment and the planet we share. With that in mind, we’re always looking for ways to make what we do more sustainable.

‘ORAÉ® is the most sustainable glazing on the market, and we’re very happy to be the first UK company to offer it to our clients. Not only are we helping to make our heritage buildings more energy efficient, but we’re also ensuring they’re sustainable.’

Protecting, conserving, and repurposing old buildings is a key part of the sustainability agenda. When this can be achieved with low-carbon materials such as ORAÉ® glazing, this is even better.

Storm Windows’ work in the heritage sector looks to preserve architectural history while embracing modern sustainability practices. Every project that they complete using advanced, low-carbon materials is a step towards a more sustainable future.

An exciting new chapter in the glazing industry

The development of ORAÉ® low-carbon glass proves that sustainability and quality are not mutually exclusive. With the right products and practices, we can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of renovation and construction projects.

If you’d like to know more about COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAÉ®, Storm Windows would be happy to answer your questions.

