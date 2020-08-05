Tamfest moves online with Grado and Isa

TAMFEST, the Ayr festival that celebrates Robert Burns’ Tam O’Shanter poem, has unveiled plans to shift its activities online in the run-up to Halloween.

Its virtual programme of events will include appearances by professional wrestler and media personality Grado and actress Jane McCarry, who plays Isa in the BBC Scotland television series Still Game.

Festival founder and chair Meredith McCrindle said: “The first ever virtual Tamfest kicked off in July with online workshops and activities that will run through October.

“We will host virtual concerts, family activities, storytelling, Burns lectures, all culminating in a truly Scottish Halloween.

“Having proven popular with an audience from all over the UK during Halloween season, Tamfest now has an opportunity to go global and produce a virtual festival that Halloween lovers and Burns enthusiasts can all enjoy.”

She added: “Tamfest was created in 2015 with the goal of driving footfall into Ayr’s ailing town centre.

“In 2018, Tamfest attracted more than 8,000 people to the town’s High Street and we are grateful to South Ayrshire Council and The Gaiety Theatre for their ongoing support.

“The world has changed due to Covid-19, however we all must do our best to keep in mind those people closest to us and support those communities and the small business that are most

affected.

“This is why we are focused on bringing the world to Ayrshire and we can’t wait to shout out about it to the world.”

