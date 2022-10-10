Take flight with November’s issue of Scottish Field…

THE November issue of Scottish Field magazine is on sale now, both in shops and online.

In the first issue of the magazine published since the death of the Queen, Scottish Field takes a look back through the archive to celebrate Her Majesty’s relationship with Scotland – from her Order of the Thistle regalia through to her white overalls for descending into a Fife coal pit.

Coal is also on Morag Bootland’s mind as she celebrates the return of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships to Kelty in Fife.

Morag also takes a dip in some of Fife’s seaside bathing pools as part of our exploration of the kingdom.

Rosie Morton catches up with Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Gaelic television presenter Phil MacHugh as they return from the road trip of a lifetime around Scotland for a new programme.

Fellow TV star Sarah Rankin – who reached the final of Masterchef – shares seven easy-to-make recipes you can try at home.

Plus, wine columnist James Robertson has been busy selecting bottles to go with Sarah’s recipes – don’t miss the full version of his column online.

Don’t miss the results from the Scottish Field Readers’ Whisky Challenge either.

And finally, our cover star in November’s issue is the small-but-might puffin, with photograher Kevin Morgans revealing why the seabirds always put a smile on his face.

