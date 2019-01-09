Symposium will discuss the art of tapestry

The heritage and future of tapestry art is to be discussed at a gathering in Scotland.

The Cordis Trust presents a symposium bringing together an international panel of speakers to discuss and debate contemporary tapestry.

This will take place on Saturday, 16 March, at the RBGE Lecture Theatre, 20a Inverleith Row, Edinburgh.

Since its inception, the Cordis Prize has brought to Edinburgh the best work of the world’s most outstanding tapestry artists.

To complement the 2019 exhibition the symposium will reference the pivotal role Edinburgh has played in the development of contemporary woven tapestry. While it is important to reflect on the past it is the future of tapestry the symposium wishes to explore.Bringing together artist, curators, critics and academics to considerWhat is tapestry? and its future as a creative medium in contemporary art practice.

As well as a number of formal presentations by prestigious speakers the symposium will offer opportunities to meet fellow-weavers, share knowledge and suggestions, promote contemporary and future projects, and of course to view the Cordis exhibition in Inverleith House.

Speakers are:

• Nicolas Oddy. Head of Design History & Theory, Glasgow School of Art will introduce and chair the discussion by our confirmed speakers;

• Susan Mowatt. Senior Lecturer, Intermedia, University of Edinburgh;

• Professor Lesley Millar MBE. Director of the International Textile Research Centre and Professor of Textile Culture at the University for the Creative Arts, Farnham.

• Professor Jessica Hemmings. Professor of Crafts & Vice-Prefekt of Research. HDK, University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

• Kate Grenyer. Exhibitions Curator, Dovecot and Lisa Mason, Assistant Curator NMS.

Full details can be found HERE. Tickets £65 (£45 concession), the event runs from 10am–4pm, and a light lunch and coffee are included.