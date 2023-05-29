Succession star Brian Cox voices video flythrough of King’s Theatre revamp

Succession star Brian Cox has narrated a flythrough digital animation of the planned redevelopment at Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre.

The venue was saved from closure earlier this year after the city council and Scottish government gave extra funding for its redevelopment.

Capital Theatres, the charity that runs the theatre in Tollcross, was £8.9m short after they were hit with soaring costs due to inflation.

Scottish actor and honorary patron, Cox, 76, has been integral to the campaign to save the King’s and hopes to protect the iconic theatre for future generations.

The animation video showcases some of the major improvements of the transformative project including, new bars and entertaining spaces and a street level café.

A new Creative Engagement Studio to inspire a life-long love of theatre across generations has also been included in the plans.

Cox said: ‘The King’s is vital to the Scottish Theatre ecology and a key touring venue which brings a variety of genres to the central belt; not to mention a source of comfort and joy in panto season.

‘It is now undergoing an exciting redevelopment, bringing her into the 21st century, addressing access problems, and preserving her future as a beating cultural heart for generations to come.

‘It’s essential that we do these works now to protect one of Edinburgh’s historic gems.

‘Please support the King’s Future today.’

Capital Theatres still need to raise £1.5million to see the refurb through to conclusion, and it is hoped the theatre will reopen in summer 2025.

In a typical year, Capital Theatres stages more than 700 performances across the King’s Theatre, the Festival Theatre and The Studio featuring drama, dance, musical theatre, live music, comedy and pantomime.

