Spotlight on glass at The Scottish Gallery

This September, as part of celebrating the Scottish Glass Society’s 40th Anniversary, The Scottish Gallery presents Convergence; an exhibition showcasing new work from some of the finest Scottish, British and International artists working in glass today.

Vidar Koksvik studied glass at The Orrefors Glass School, Sweden and then at Surrey Institute of Art and Design from 1995 – 98. He is one of Norway’s leading lights in contemporary glass and currently works from his studio in Tjura, Norway.

LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize 2019 nominee Harry Morgan, is interested in the intrinsic ‘personalities’ of materials and their capacity to represent ideas, Harry’s current work explores the conflicting relationship between concrete and glass.

Tne Gallery are currently exhibiting architectural wall pieces by Karlyn Sutherland, made from kiln formed glass, that explore light, shadow and atmosphere.

Belgian artist Inge Panneels, explores mapping and the notion of place and space using glass as a medium for site specific work.

Convergence will be followed by an exhibition in November 2019 from renowned glass engraver Katharine Coleman.