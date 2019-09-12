Victoria Crowe – 50 Years: Drawing & Thinking

  • Home
By Scottish Field reporter - 12th September 2019
Victoria Crowe's Large Tree Group

This September, to coincide with Victoria Crowe’s major retrospective  at The City Art Centre, The Scottish Gallery is proud to present 50 Years: Drawing and Thinking.

This special exhibition focuses on the artist’s studio life and features previously unseen work spanning her entire career.

Victoria Crowe, Vigil in Siena

It is accompanied by a beautiful publication with written contributions from Victoria Crowe, her husband Mike Walton and daughter Gemma Gray; providing a unique insight into her life and work.

Night Sky, Frost Tree, by Victoria Crowe

