Victoria Crowe – 50 Years: Drawing & Thinking

This September, to coincide with Victoria Crowe’s major retrospective at The City Art Centre, The Scottish Gallery is proud to present 50 Years: Drawing and Thinking.

This special exhibition focuses on the artist’s studio life and features previously unseen work spanning her entire career.

It is accompanied by a beautiful publication with written contributions from Victoria Crowe, her husband Mike Walton and daughter Gemma Gray; providing a unique insight into her life and work.