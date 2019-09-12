Landscape painting at the Scottish Gallery

The landscape of Scotland is, and always has been, a rich source of inspiration for painters.

One such painter is Rebecca Collins, who lives in the northwest Highlands, finding her subject in the varied and dramatic landscape outside her front door.

A collection of these highland works are brought together in the exhibition Moments Lost In Time.

Her deep familiarity with this part of Scotland offers her a unique perspective, having been a first-hand observer to the changing of the seasons and extremes of weather, she understands and uses this infinite variety as her principal subject.

Her compositions often focus on specific sections of a landscape: a snapshot of summit, sky or slope that she uses to stage the fleeting moments of atmospheric effects.

For many, the idea of the Scottish landscape is synonymous with James Morrison.

Generations of art lovers have been introduced to James Morrison and, as his work has developed over the decades, many have continued their interest and enriched their collections with works as physically disparate as The Gorbals and Ellesmere Island, Mull and Cononsyth.

James Morrison had his first exhibition with The Scottish Gallery in 1959, and another will be hosted in January 2020.

Rebecca Collins’ work will be on display in The Gallery until 28 September.