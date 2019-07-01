Selling with The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery offers a comprehensive and discreet service to those seeking advice on valuation or wishing to sell works of art.

Sometimes it will be our advice to seek an appraisal with an auctioneer but these days the costs of conducting business at auction, particularly for a potential vendor, are such that today that the Gallery option is much more attractive. How much better to have an entirely private arrangement with The Scottish Gallery who will take every consideration into account and charge considerably less for so doing. Do get in touch for a free appraisal and advice from Guy Peploe, Tommy Zyw and Christina Jansen, who between them have over sixty years of experience to draw on.

The Scottish Gallery first exhibited the work of Joan Eardley in 1955 and we have championed her work for over 70 years. We have done much to maintain and develop her profile through significant exhibitions and publications; we have sold numerous important works to public and private collections. If you own an artwork by Joan Eardley bought from The Scottish Gallery or elsewhere and are considering selling, we would be delighted to hear from you.

The Scottish Gallery