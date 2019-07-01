Fine Art exhibitions at The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery is arguably best known for exhibiting Fine Art, both contemporary and twentieth century.

Due to the ethos of championing contemporary art since its founding in 1842, for the past 177 years The Scottish Gallery has exhibited new artists that have gone on to become icons of Scottish Modern Art. It is not rare that we exhibit an artist for the first time, if we stop looking for new artists our future is limited; but it is rare that we can recommend an artist in early-mid career whose genius is so immediate and startling.

This July The Scottish Gallery is delighted to present Ewan McClure’s first solo exhibition at The Gallery: Gravity and Light. He is a painter of prodigious talent in the Scottish tradition of Belle Peinture, so well represented in our history by both Glasgow Boys and The Scottish Colourists.

McClure has honed his skills and sought new subjects, quietly building his reputation and repertoire over the years. Gravity and Light showcases McClure’s work in landscape, of Sweden in particular: fresh, plein air studies; the figure: still, in movement, always psychologically animated, and still life/interior giving ample scope for original composition and play of light.

The Scottish Gallery

16 Dundas St Edinburgh EH3 6HZ