  • Home
  • > Culture
  • > Fine Art exhibitions at The Scottish Gallery

Fine Art exhibitions at The Scottish Gallery

By Stephanie Abbot - 1st July 2019
Ewan McClure, The Move, 2018, oil on board, 61 x 92cm

The Scottish Gallery is arguably best known for exhibiting Fine Art, both contemporary and twentieth century.

 

Ewan McClure, Baker’s Cloth, 2018, oil on canvas, 33 x 42cm

 

Due to the ethos of championing contemporary art since its founding in 1842, for the past 177 years The Scottish Gallery has exhibited new artists that have gone on to become icons of Scottish Modern Art. It is not rare that we exhibit an artist for the first time, if we stop looking for new artists our future is limited; but it is rare that we can recommend an artist in early-mid career whose genius is so immediate and startling.

 

Ewan McClure, Evening Light, Stockholm Old Town, 23 x 36cm

 

This July The Scottish Gallery is delighted to present Ewan McClure’s first solo exhibition at The Gallery: Gravity and Light. He is a painter of prodigious talent in the Scottish tradition of Belle Peinture, so well represented in our history by both Glasgow Boys and The Scottish Colourists.

 

Ewan McClure, Still Life with Apparition, 61 x 62cm

 

McClure has honed his skills and sought new subjects, quietly building his reputation and repertoire over the years. Gravity and Light showcases McClure’s work in landscape, of Sweden in particular: fresh, plein air studies; the figure: still, in movement, always psychologically animated, and still life/interior giving ample scope for original composition and play of light.

 

Ewan McClure, Summit, 123 x 92cm

 

 

The Scottish Gallery

16 Dundas St
Edinburgh
EH3 6HZ
Phone: 0131 558 1200

 

Tagged

Related Posts