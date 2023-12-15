Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 3

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me…the gift of afternoon tea with Champagne at Hotel Du Vin.

Indulge in a delicious Champagne Afternoon Tea for two at the Bistro Du Vin, Edinburgh. This inviting space features a classic ambience with natural light or cosy with low-lighting, whichever

you prefer on the day.

You’ll enjoy a charming array of sandwiches, cakes and scones and for that added sparkle – a bottle of their finest Tiera Lombard Champagne.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.