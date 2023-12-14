Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 2

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a luxury Scottish getaway at Cameron House.

Nestled within 400 acres of picturesque landscape in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, Cameron Lodges, a world-class destination, is the ideal trip to immerse yourself in the beauty of Scotland.

Perfect for both relaxation and adventure, Cameron Lodges offers a collection of the finest lodges, bungalows, cottages, and suites, perfect for an unforgettable experience for couples, families or larger groups this festive season.

The lodges, ranging from one to four bedrooms, are tastefully decorated with Scottish charm, featuring a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, generous balcony or furnished terrace and expansive living space ideal for celebrating or unwinding.

