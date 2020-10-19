Scottish Ballet unveils first feature film

SCOTTISH BALLET has revealed its winter programme, including the company’s first feature film.

The Secret Theatre will have its online premiere on 21 December at 6pm.

“Seen through the eyes of a young boy as he stumbles into an empty theatre, this Christmas special will feature characters, choreography and music from Scottish Ballet’s popular festive repertoire, as the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy collide,” the company said.

A short film, The Swan, will debut online on 19 November at 7pm.

The snippet features the first six minutes of Act IV from Swan Lake.

Scottish Ballet will also present a programme of adult and children’s ballet classes on Zoom during the winter.

Christopher Hampson, artistic director and chief executive at Scottish Ballet, said: “Whilst theatres remain closed, we have continued to pivot our creative energies towards digital out-put, allowing us to connect locally and engage globally.

“Our expertise and innovation within the digi-tal field means we are excited to present new work that pushes the boundaries of production during these challenging times.

“Dance is a medium that brings people together and now, more than ever, we need to connect with each other.

“By bringing new artistic and engagement work into people’s homes this winter, we cele-brate the benefits and importance of creativity in all its forms.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.