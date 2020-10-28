Scottish artist helps war-torn places

WORK commissioned from a Scottish artist will be sold to help survivors in war-torn countries.

Frank To has been appointed as an ambassador by IM, a development charity based in Sweden.

He’s been given a special pen made from illegal guns to create his artwork.

The pen – called “A Good Humanium Metal Pen” – is one of 500 made by Swedish start-up A Good Company.

To said: “I’ve been creating artworks with gunpowder and copper for some time now and this latest brand alignment with A Good Humanium Metal Pen fits well with my social activism.

“I am anti-gun violence and anti-arms dealing and so this latest brand alignment sits perfectly with my beliefs.

“It also seems particularly relevant to me as a Scot to be producing these artworks in Scotland in support of communities that have suffered from gun violence as we approach next year’s 25th anniversary of the Dunblane massacre.”

