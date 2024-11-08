Scotland Through A Lens: A touch of frost with Mark McColl

From the tranquil snow capped hills of Glencoe to the mist over Loch Morlich, Scotland’s sugar coated landscapes make for the perfect winter wonderland, says Mark McColl.

I bought my first camera back in the early 1980’s, when I was in my mid-teens. It was a Zenith SLR – fairly cheap, built like a tank, and completely manual in operation. Looking back, my photos were absolutely terrible. I was just snapping really. Photography took a back seat when I started medical training in the mid 1980’s, but I came back to it around 10 years later. I came to realise that what I loved most about photography was being out in nature, enjoying the play of light on the landscape, and in particular shooting in autumn/wintertime when most people are cosied up by the fire. I am really drawn to cold climates, and love the simplicity and minimalism that snowfall produces on the landscape.

I worked as a medical doctor for 34 years, most of it as a Consultant Haematologist for NHS Ayrshire and Arran, before retiring in the spring of 2024. The nature of the job was stressful and demanding, as most of the time it involved treating patients with various forms of blood cancer. Photography was a great escape from the stresses of the job – I found that when I was out in the landscape behind a camera, I wasn’t thinking about work. Many people will identify with this – creative pursuits are a great way of calming the constant chatter in our minds.

I think there are certain traits from my medical career that stood me in good stead for photography. In both, you need to be organised, driven, perhaps slightly obsessive, and have an eye for detail. It’s the details that matter, really, in landscape photography. The composition and light must be right. And as I’ve moved into organising and running photography workshops, good communication skills are absolutely essential.

I love seascape photography, so can be found on my local beaches near Dunure or Turnberry, or out in the countryside photographing the changing light that we are so lucky to experience in Scotland. I really couldn’t live somewhere that is sunny all the time – I need changeable light ,and weather fronts, to drive my passion for photography. I really believe that Scotland has it all when it comes to stunning landscapes. From the gorgeous turquoise rolling waves on Traigh Scarasta on Harris, the Islands of Scots Pines on Loch Maree, an empty beach on Eigg at sunset, or the tranquility of a winter wonderland in Glencoe. Scotland has such diversity in a relatively small country. Add to that the changeable light that we all know and love, and it’s easy to understand why many consider Scotland a photographic mecca.

Patience and planning are key to successful landscape photography. When I arrive at a new location, I’ll know in advance where and when the sun is rising and setting, and I’ll tend to scout out compositions and return (or wait) until the light is right. It rarely works out at the first attempt – so return visits are often needed. The final picture is often the result of a lot of advanced planning and repeated visits. We are very fortunate in Scotland that there is a right to roam, meaning that we can access most areas that we want to photograph. This isn’t the case in other countries.

Scotland does have some particular challenges for a landscape photographer. The midges that come out to play between May and September are a problem for many, not just photographers. They can make your life a misery, and as I don’t enjoy peering at the landscape through a midge net, I tend to photograph Scotland in autumn and winter. The added advantage is that out-with summer, there are fewer people around, sunrise and sunset are at reasonable times, and there might even be a bit of snow. My photography gear is weather sealed, so rain, snow and wind are less of a problem – but you do need to keep hold of your gear if it’s blowing a hoolie. And of course there’s the weather. Unpredictable. But that’s what makes it fun…

