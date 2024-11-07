Christmas market at Glenalmond College

Sponsored Content | Glenalmond College is kicking off the festival season with a beautiful Christmas market followed by a candlelit carol service.

Visitors are warmly invited to spend the afternoon in the Perthshire College grounds from 2.00pm on 7 December to enjoy the atmospheric market.

There will be artisanal food vans, children’s games and a curated array of 40 stalls, lined along the Cloisters and in the magnificent Dining Hall, selling an amazing array of the finest crafted products.

There will be a superb selection of tempting items including fine art, crafts, high-quality clothing, jewellery, fresh game, local gin and gourmet spices, all invited for their high quality and individuality.

Free mulled wine and mince pies will be served throughout the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to this family event and entry is free.

This festive afternoon will culminate at 6.00pm with a special Candlelit Carol Service in our historic Chapel.

Tickets are free for the Carol Service, but seats must be reserved in advance via this link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/glenalmond-college/t-vvdmovy

For further information on the event and the full list of vendors, please visit our website: https://www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk/ope…/christmas-at-coll