Rule Britannia: On board Britannia with former Royal Yachtsmen for annual Yotties’ Week

Morag Bootland joins former Royal Yachtsmen on Britannia for Yotties’ Week, an annual celebration of life on board the floating palace.

We all know that the late Queen Elizabeth II had a soft spot for the Royal Yacht Britannia. But she’s not the only one.

Each May, around 60 former Royal Yachtsmen return to Britannia to spend a very special week on board with the existing maintenance crew in Edinburgh.

Yotties’ Week is an opportunity for the yachtsmen to have a reunion, assist with painting, cleaning and maintaining Britannia, but also to engage with the public and regale them with tales of life on board with the royal family.

One of the founders of Yotties’ Week is David Rushford, who was Chief Petty Officer on board the yacht from 1976-1979.

‘I was leaving the cruiser in 1975 and going back into the fleet and my boss asked me if I’d like to serve on Britannia and I said, why not.

‘I had a fairly lengthy interview of about four hours and the job was mine.’

He explains the genesis of the week. ‘It started as just lots of fun, but we realised it was a great opportunity to assist the maintenance crew,’ David says.

‘When the yacht was in service there were 230 of us and now there are only 14 and we know the yacht and the routines.

‘We wear special uniforms so that the public knows who we are and we can tell them and the guides all sorts of stories.’

Fit for a King

Last year, King Charles mentioned to David that he hadn’t been back on board since Britannia was decommissioned, to which he said, ‘well Sir, there’s a bunch of us who go up every May, come and join us.’

‘He is a man of his word and he did come to see us,’ says David.

‘We had to keep it low profile for obvious reasons, so it was a bit hush hush and very last minute.

‘He asked if he could propose a toast to us marvellous old Yotties with a glass of rum, and I said, “well, Your Majesty, you are the king, you can do whatever you like!”

‘We had a great relationship with the royals. I mean we didn’t live with them, but we knew them and they knew us, and our sense of humour.

‘The King is a great guy, he’s very relaxed and he’d be a wonderful person to have a night out with because he has a great sense of humour.

‘He spoke to everyone and was laughing and joking, it was great.’

Picture perfect

Another regular at Yotties’ Week is Ian ‘Snaps’ Wrightson, who was the official photographer on board from 1985-1987.

‘I joined the Navy as an electrician, but my father was a photographer so I’d always carried a camera around with me,’ Ian said.

‘When I first joined up I saw this guy in uniform taking pictures with a Hasselblad Camera and I thought, what’s that? And they said we have a photographic branch in the military

‘After I got the job I didn’t realise how busy I was going to be because you’re a one man band and everything in those days was done by hand.

‘There would normally be four photographers on board during state dinners, but the Duke would always make a joke and say: “Just look at the one in the funny uniform” because they always wanted the picture of everyone looking at me.

‘There was always a bit of pressure making sure that was right. You know how it is, someone might blink, or look away slightly but the Queen and the Duke were very good.

‘When you weren’t busy with photography there was always helping out with cleaning, painting and polishing like the rest of the crew.’

At first Ian took lots of photos during the week, but now he’s handed that role over to an official photographer and gets stuck in with the maintenance.

‘I got lots of stick for waltzing around with a camera like I used to, so now I do lots of painting and decorating. It’s nice to go back.

‘There are all age groups on board and there’s a real bond between the lads.’

Together again

Brian Todhunter was a Marine Engine Mechanic on board from 1975-1978.

‘All of the moments were memorable, but witnessing the love and affection for Queen Elizabeth all over the world, was special.

‘So too was the immense pride shown by all yachtsmen, the way The Royal yacht Britannia was received by hundreds of small boats following, when arriving at our destination ports.

‘In 2011 I was asked if we could get the two FML’S and the Royal Barge working and fit to take part in the Thames Pageant for the Diamond Jubilee.

‘None of the boats had run for 15 years, so it was a lot of work. But I got a team together and sourced all the parts required and we carried out all the repairs.

‘We had a great week at the Pageant and later that year to my great surprise I received the R.V.M from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in the Diamond Jubilee Honours list.

‘We were and still are like a family of Yotties onboard Britannia and immensely proud and privileged to have served on her, it’s in our hearts.

‘Yotties’ Week is a fabulous opportunity to get together again on board our old ship.’

