Review: Castle of Light, Edinburgh

Edinburgh is celebrating its 900th anniversary with a spectacular light show at the capital’s castle.

The celebration will light up Edinburgh’s skyline for the fifth year in a row and Fiona Tenneb headed to the iconic landmark to see the displays setting the Christmas season alight.

Despite the chill in the air, the cold didn’t matter—it actually added to the winter magic of the evening.

Bundled up, my daughter and I made our way through the glowing grounds of Edinburgh Castle for this fabulous light display and it was clear she loved every moment.

The event offered a fresh perspective on the castle, which is always stunning but felt especially enchanting bathed in light and colour.

The creative illumination highlighted its towering architecture in ways I’d never appreciated before, transforming the familiar landmark into something truly magical.

One of the standout aspects for me was the celebration of Scottish women through the ages, I felt very proud.

Scottish culture and history were also woven into the display through light, sound, and storytelling, a beautiful reminder of Scotland’s rich heritage.

Every corner of the exhibit sparkled with beauty, from the dazzling colors to the clever projections. Watching the lights dance across the castle walls felt like stepping into a fairytale.

There were plenty of thoughtful touches too, like the chance to warm up with hot drinks along the way.

All in all, it was an unforgettable evening—a stunning mix of history, culture, and artistry. This is an experience I’d highly recommend to anyone, especially families looking for something special.

