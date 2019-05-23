It’s crunch time for BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year

The final episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2019 will be aired on Wednesday 29 May at 8pm on BBC Scotland.

After a spectacular series, it’s finally crunch time for the judges. Coming together in an hour-long special, they will consider all seven finalists and reveal Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The seven home owners from across the country who have made it through the heats will gather at the stunning House for an Art Lover in Glasgow – it’s their first chance to meet each other and see who they’re up against in the competition.

From stunning self-builds to breath-taking renovations and innovative urban properties, the range of property styles is vast, making the job of judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell-Jones and Kate Spiers even more difficult.

The first stage of the judging sees seven whittled down to a top three, then things really get tricky for the judges when only one house can emerge as overall winner.

Architect Michael Angus says: ‘It’s a phenomenal selection of houses. It’s been delightful to discover the variety of creativity that’s happening in Scottish architecture and in these homes.’

So set those telly timers! This one’s not to be missed.

Scotland’s Home of the Year is an IWC Media production for BBC Scotland.