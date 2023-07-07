Relax into August’s issue of Scottish Field

Your copy of Scottish Field is now available to buy, both in shops and online , with the very best luxury lifestyle features, news, interiors, properties, antiques, motoring, gardens, wildlife, field sports, whisky, and more.

Editor Richard Bath writes: ‘As someone who spends as much time as possible each year on Hebridean islands, whose grandmother was a Leodhasach from Stornoway and whose wife is from one of the Inner Hebridean islands, it’s been a pleasure putting together this issue.

‘The ferry crisis means these may be trying times for the Hebrides, but I hope you enjoy celebrating these amazing islands with us.’

This month we also pay tribute to two of our columnists who are writing their last regular columns this month.

The hugely popular Fiona Armstrong has been ever present for almost 20 years and our fishing correspondent Michael Wigan. We know you will wish them well.

Robert Mackenzie, a trained solicitor turned cold pressed rapeseed oil producer, talks to Rosie Morton about the benefits of homegrown oil.

We chat to Olympic silver medalist Luke Patience about his sailing career, whisky obession and an unusual ‘pet’ called Mara.

Blair Bowman discovers how modern whisky and gin producers are creating drams that encapsulate the spirit of the islands.

And from Harris’ iconic Seilebost Beach to Lewis’ magnificent sea stacks, Tom Clark find the Hebrides a perfect muse. Read more here.

