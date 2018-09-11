Rebus stageplay coming to two Scottish venues

Legendary Scots detective Rebus is coming to the stage later this year.

Ian Rankin’s sleuth takes centre stage in this brand new production, created especially for the stage, which has been co-written with Scots playwright Rona Munro, from Aberdeenshire.

Having been played on TV by John Hannah and Ken Stott, former Coronation Street star Charles Lawson takes on the mantle as Rebus. Joining him in the cast are John Stahl (Big Ger Cafferty) and Cathy Tyson (Siobhan Clarke).

Detective Inspector John Rebus is retired but the shadows of his former life still follow him through the streets of Edinburgh. Whisky helped but now he’s denying himself that pleasure. But when the daughter of a murder victim appears outside his flat, he’s back on the case and off the wagon.

Rebus will need help from his ex-colleagues but one of them is already looking for him. DI Siobhan Clarke was Rebus’ greatest ally on the force but is worried that his past actions may stop them finally convicting a dangerous killer.

Soon Rebus is caught between two cases and can only turn to one person to help him – the man he spent his career trying to arrest.

The cast also features Dani Heron (Angela), Eleanor House (Heather/Maggie) and Neil McKinven (Mordaunt).

The full list of tour dates is:

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 20 September – 6 October; King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, 8 – 13 October; Malvern Theatres, 15 – 20 October; Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, 22 – 27 October; Manchester Opera House, 29 October – 3 November; Royal & Derngate Northampton, 5 – 10 November; His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, 12 – 17 November; Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, 19 – 24 November.