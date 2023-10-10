Rare royal desk seal belonging to Princess Margaret expected to fetch £8k

A personal desk seal belonging to Her Royal Highness Princess Margaret is expected to fetch more than £8,000 when it goes under the hammer. The 19th century quartz and diamond seal forms part of a collection of over 50 high profile historic desk and fob seals being sold with Lyon & Turnbull in London on 17 October. The Matrix Collection had been curated over several decades by David Morris, one of the most influential collectors in the field. Morris amassed the seals for their historical interest as well as their beauty. Engraved with the initial ‘M,’ the simple italic on Princess Margaret’s seal suggests that it was a personal seal, used for intimate correspondence.

Princess Margaret was born in 1930 at Glamis Castle in the north east of Scotland, the younger daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II. In the post-war years she became one of the world’s most celebrated socialites, famed for her glamorous lifestyle and reputed romances. This legendary two-day sale included furniture, silver, works of art, jewellery and decorative objects from her personal collection, including the seal being auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull. Princess Margaret’s desk seal is being offered alongside another belonging to her great-grandfather, King Edward VII (1841 – 1910). This two-colour gold and hardstone double-ended seal, also valued between £6,000 – £8,000 is engraved with the Prince of Wales’s crest. The larger bloodstone matrix is engraved with a hand holding thirteen cards, within an inscription that reads, To err is human, to forgive divine.