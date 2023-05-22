Quirky cottage which was transformed using Boeing 737 goes on the market

A private chef who transformed a Boeing 737 galley into a working kitchen is now selling the home – for just £60,000.

Andrew Mellon, 54, bought the old jetliner on Ebay for just £149 and converted his cottage kitchen in Banff, Aberdeenshire, with it.

The galley can hold around 1,000 everyday kitchen items and includes genuine plane cabin windows as well as serving carts from British Airways.

Now Andrew is selling the quirky cottage, which comes with a plot of land and planning permission to build another three-story new build, for just £60,000.

The chef has decided to move back down south but is hoping the new owners will keep some of the current features.

The cottage is entirely off-grid, with just two solar panels providing enough electricity to power everything inside the 280 sq ft property.

Andrew said: ‘I have decided to sell up move back down south.

‘Its a great little cottage or holiday home with views of the sea and being off grid has been interesting in the winter – my fridge was an airline trolley in the courtyard.

‘I am hoping that who ever buys it keeps some of the current features.’

Andrew up-cycled the galley with American Airlines’ classic bare metal Eagle livery, and suspended stainless steel metal clouds and birds from ceiling.

Five antique doors make up the wall panelling in the seating area adjacent to the kitchen space.

The cottage also has private outdoor space with a Asdo grill, wood fire pizza oven and smoker.

The home will be listed with estate agents Stewart and Watson.

