Programme announced for Clan MacLean International Gathering

The Clan MacLean International Gathering will take place on the Isle of Mull next month.

Organisers have released the programme for the week’s event which will kick off on 19 June with a guided walk and a welcome to meet other attendees.

The jampacked week will also include trips to Ardnamurchan, Ardgour and Iona.

The clan gathering will take place at Duart Castle on 24 June, where guests can come together for the day.

A grand dance will be held in the evening at Maclean Marquee, Memorial Park, Tobermory, with people asked to wear tartan and join in the dancing to Charlie Kirkpatrick’s Dance Band.

Other highlights include a visit to Glengorm and Isle of Mull Cheese Factory and Shop on 22 June, and a visit to Treshnish Isles and Staffa on June 21.

The full list of events can be found at https://bit.ly/42I10wX

