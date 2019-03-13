Phill Jupitus ready to tour his new homeland

Stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus is touring his new show around Scotland.

Entitled Sassy Knack, he will entertain for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions. Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life!

Since last touring Scotland, Phill has upped sticks and moved here, as he shares yarns and thoughts from his time North of Hadrian’s Wall.

Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

Aside from Buzzcocks and live stand-up shows all over the UK, he also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2). On BBC Radio 4, Phill is a regular panellist of the award-winning I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, The News Quiz and The Unbelievable Truth, and was a resident curator on The Museum of Curiosity. In addition, he has presented numerous radio documentaries, including Phill Jupitus’ Comic Strips, Calvin and Hobbes and The History of Boredom.

In theatre, another string to his bow, Phill has taken the role of Edna Turnblad in the musical Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre), King Arthur in Spamalot (UK/European tour), Franz Liebkind in The Producers (UK/Ireland tour), and Caldwell B Cladwell in Urinetown (Apollo Theatre) – besides appearances in White Rabbit, Red Rabbit and Nassim for The Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh.

The tour schedule is:

Sunday, 19 May, Dunkeld, Birnam Arts Centre www.birnamarts.com

Monday, 20 May, Ullapool, Macphail Centre www.macphailcentre.com

Tuesday, 21 May, Stornoway, An Lanntair http://lanntair.com

Wednesday, 22 May, Portree, Aros www.aros.co.uk

Friday, 24 May, Tobermory, Mull Theatre www.comar.co.uk

Saturday, 25 May, Stirling, The Tolbooth https://culturestirling.org

Sunday, 26 May, Findhorn, Universal Hall http://universalhall.co.uk

Monday, 27 May, Inverness, Eden Court https://eden-court.co.uk

Tuesday, 28 May, Stromness, Town Hall www.stromnessorkney.com

Thursday, 30 May, Banchory, The Barn www.thebarnarts.co.uk

Friday, 31 May, Dundee, Rep Theatre www.dundeerep.co.uk

Please note, the show contains adult themes and situations, delivered childishly.

Further information and tickets click HERE.