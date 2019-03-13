Bowhill to blossom into its 2019 visitor season

Bowhill House and Grounds will step into spring opening its doors for the 2019 visitor season on Saturday, 30 March.

With a variety of activities held throughout the year suitable for everyone to enjoy and vast grounds to explore, the team at Bowhill in Selkirk is encouraging visitors to take advantage of the Pay Once Scheme for a season full of adventures.

The picturesque grounds of Bowhill offer tranquil walks and more challenging uphill hikes ranging in distance and terrain – and with the top loch path resurfaced during the closed season, it has improved wheelchair access and is now buggy friendly for visitors with prams.

Young visitors can enjoy endless entertainment at the adventure playground throughout the season. It features two zip-wires, slides, tyre swing and a rope tower for countless hours of enjoyment. Toddlers need not miss out on the fun too as Bowhill is home to Nutty the Squirrel’s Soft Play – over the courtyard from the Minstrel Tearoom.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the fascinating history, art and architecture of Bowhill and the Buccleuch family, be sure to book a guided House tour this season. Led by passionate experts, the tours are an opportunity to explore the magnificent country home of the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch.

And with some of the internationally renowned Buccleuch Art Collection on display at Bowhill House including masterworks by Canaletto, Raeburn, Reynolds and Gainsborough – it’s an opportunity not to be missed. Advance booking for House Tours in May, August and October is recommended to avoid disappointment.

The intimate theatre at Bowhill is set to host several productions over the coming months from puppet shows to dramatic and comical performances – there will be something to entertain audiences of all ages.

Sarah Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: ‘We are really excited to be opening the doors for our 2019 visitor season. With a variety of activities and events on offer, as well as our guided House tours and five way-marked walking trails, we have something for everyone.’

Entry to Bowhill grounds and exhibition costs £5.50 for adults, £4.50 for concessions and children aged 3-16, free for under 3’s and £18 for a family pass including up to two adults and two children.

The Pay Once Scheme means that visitors can return to Bowhill throughout the season for no additional charge.

Bowhill House also accommodates larger group visits and organised school trips. The skilled Rangers can educate groups and nature enthusiasts about the wildlife that surrounds the grounds – and an indoor visit to Bowhill House brings history to life as visitors can step back in time with a tour of the Victorian Kitchen, drawing room and dining room.

The grounds and exhibition are open daily from 30 March – 14 April and 1 July – 31 August and open Friday to Sunday 15 April – 30 June and 1-29 September. Bowhill House is open for tours 4-6 May, 1-31 August and 26-27 October.

For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.