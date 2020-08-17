Rural arts fundraising campaign launched

A FUNDRAISING campaign to help rural venues host live performances begins this morning.

The “Keep Rural Arts Live” initiative aims to raise £20,000 through the Crowdfunder website.

The campaign is being run by The Touring Network, which brings together artists and venues spread across Scotland.

The money will subsidise lost income if venues have to sell fewer tickets to ensure physical distancing.

It means artists and their crews will still be paid fairly, while ticket prices will be kept affordable for rural communities.

As part of its “Keep Rural Arts Live” campaign, The Touring Network will also broadcast “The Spotlight Sessions” to rural communities at 8pm on 20 and 27 August.

Each session features extracts from shows that want to tour the Highlands and islands next year, with The Touring Network pointing to highlights including “acclaimed singer-songwriter Horse, Edinburgh improv troupe Men With Coconuts and Nicolette MacLeod’s witty solo show about Scotland’s aquatic treasures ‘The Sea and Me’, all compered live by award-winning writer and performer Alan Bissett”.

Sites in Aberfeldy, Coll, Crieff, Inverness, Lochaber, Lochan, Lochgoilhead, Muir of Ord, Oban, and Skye will receive the online broadcasts.

