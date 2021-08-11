Review: The End of the Line

On reading the themes of The End of the Line before I went I felt I was about to enter the very throat of the dragon that is modern woke: divorce, loneliness of the young, eating disorder, therapy, reality over expectation etc. it was all there.

How very, very wrong I was about my preconceived ideas.

This is an outstanding play. The script is extremely well written and tight with the words being well weighted with no unnecessary verbosity. The dialogue witty, sympathetic and challenging at times. Each subject matter is dealt with honestly, with realism , understanding and compassion.

End of the Line is the tale of a recently arrived Cornishman to London that happens across a Londoner whilst waiting for a delayed underground train. From that encounter the mask of social acceptability is peeled off and as is sometimes the case two strangers talk with frank honesty of their issues.

The two lead actors are of the very highest standard. Skilled in their delivery, facial expressions and space awareness. It is clear from their performance that they are reaping the reward of hard work and skilful direction. They compliment each other perfectly working wonderfully as a team. It was a delight to watch them in action. They should be very proud of themselves.

If the future of British theatre is in the hands of this team of young writers, directors and actors then British theatre will deservedly retain its position of pre-eminence.

Get a ticket… if you can.

The End of the Line, The Space @ Symposium Hall, Garden Theatre.