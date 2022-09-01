REVIEW: Rock of Ages

Kenny Smith reviews the Rock of Ages musical at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

IF YOU’VE gone to the theatre and left with a big, broad smile on your face then the chances are it’s a damned good show.

That’s exactly what Rock of Ages is – if you’re looking for deep and meaningful theatre, with intense, emotional musical numbers, and a serious outlook on life, then this is most definitely not the show for you.

It’s big, it’s bold, it’s brash, and my goodness, it’s quite possibly the most fun you could ever have in a theatre, with knowing winks, F-bombs being dropped, and a healthy dose of sex appeal.

This reviewer’s musical tastes vary on the pop side of things – I dance to disco ’cos I don’t like rock – but this is one non-stop laugh, from start to finish, with a great selection of songs.

So what’s it all about? Girl leaves home, girl meets boy in rock club, girl wants to be an actress, boy wants to be a rock star, boy and girl go on date and are just friends, girl gets “friendly” with rock star, rock club is due to be demolished, boy and girl fall out, girl gets sacked, girl works in strip club… Yes, pretty much your standard musical fayre.

The fourth wall is broken down almost straight away, as we are introduced to Lonny. Joe Gash is superb in the part – he’s our narrator and guide, who takes us through the production from the start to the big finish, interacting directly with an audience member throughout the show (hello Dawn – and her brother!), with a constant knowing wink at the tropes of musicals, with happy endings, big musical numbers, and jazz hands. Joe absolutely stole the show with a charismatic, confident and – well, shall we say – “flamboyant” performance.

Our young lovers are Sherrie (Gabriella Williams) and Drew (Sam Turrell), who have great voices, and are having obvious fun in their roles.

There’s far more to the cast than them, however. Former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts) is having the time of his life as club owner Dennis Dupree (watch out for his gymnastic routine), and there’s a knowing nod to the film version of the show, in which Alec Baldwin played the part.

Natalie Winsor as Justice, the strip club owner, has a great voice, well-suited to the stage, with power and presence.

The sort-of villain of the piece is rock star Stacee Jaxx, an Axl Rose or Jon Bon Jovi type, enjoying the hedonistic excesses of the rock lifestyle. Cameron Sharp plays the part, but perhaps just lacks the arrogant edge that a successful rocker would have, as he comes across as too nice a nice guy. Just don’t mention the llama.

Even the smaller roles are perfectly cast – Vicki Manser is hilarious as Regina, and David Breeds as the exceptionally… German… Franz was a real favourite with the audience. Their dance together, and surprise costume change, was a highlight – especially Regina’s extra German-style… growth. Vas Constanti has a ball as Franz’s father Hertz, and brought many a smile.

The rest of the supporting cast are great too – it’s hard to miss Erin Bell and Phoebe Samuel-Gray in the ensemble, whose moves catch the eye.

And the songs… if you lived in the 80s and enjoyed the music, then this is pretty much the show for you. The classics are there – The Final Countdown, Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Here I Go Again, I Wanna Rock, Feel the Noize, Don’t Stop Believin’ and many, many more.

The staging is cleverly done too – and with plenty of knowing winks to the audience over the changes of scenery – with a big screen helping to convey the locations and drama. It’s worth keeping an eye on it too – look out for a film poster for the so bad it’s good Jaws 3, and a nod to the computer game Rampage, as the Strip is demolished. Highlights include Sherrie and Drew on the motorbike, and the gents’ toilets.

It’s a great show. It’s not high brow, nor does it ever claim to be, and with a few jokes at the expense of the film on which it’s based, it’s a sensational night out. Totally guaranteed. You’ll have a grin on your face within the first five minutes, and it won’t go away. Everyone around us was on their feet by the end – and it’s hard not to sing along with such great songs.

If I was offered a ticket to go and see it again tonight, I’d be there quicker than you can say the words “I wanna rock”. Full marks to all involved, on and off stage.

Rock of Ages is at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow until Saturday 3 September.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.