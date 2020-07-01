Leith Theatre stays shut to secure longer-term future

LEITH Theatre has announced it will stay shut until the spring in order to secure its finances – but will use the time to plan for the longer term.

Managers have spent weeks planning scenarios and calculating financial risks and have concluded that they need to remain closed so the theatre can remain viable.

Most of the workers at Leith Theatre have been furloughed as part of the UK Government’s support scheme since the theatre closed its doors in March.

Managers said the longer-term closure does mean that staff employment is affected and the theatre is in touch with its small team to discuss what that means directly.

Lynn Morrison, executive director of Leith Theatre Trust, said the extended temporary closure would also bring opportunities to plan for the future of the venue.

She said: “The sector is facing incredible challenges and for our small dedicated staff team – which has worked tirelessly to bring this venue to back to its feet – it is the hardest thing to see the building closed and the Leith family unable to return.

“We have to use this opportunity to build a stronger platform for the venue’s future.

“We are a ‘theatre at risk’ and a business start-up, and we have major refurbishment and construction needs.

“Our committed funding and Government covid-19 support has granted us this time to review our future business development.

“We hope we can also explore future fundraising possibilities and consider if further building regeneration works are possible.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back through our doors but in the meantime we will keep supporting the community in any way we can.”

