Johnnie Walker is just the ticket for the Fringe

With the countdown to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe well and truly on, Johnnie Walker is going to make the experience even more special for lucky festival-goers.

From today (Wednesday 31 July) those who purchases Fringe tickets online or via telephone will be in with a chance of winning a host of Johnnie Walker and Fringe-themed prizes.

One of the prizes on offer, and a must for reality TV fans, is the chance to meet the voice of Love Island and renowned Fringe veteran, Iain Stirling.

As well as a chat with the Scottish comedian, there are a variety of other prizes up for grabs – from Fringe vouchers and delicious Johnnie Walker whisky highballs, to a premium whisky tour of Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian and drinks at Scotch at The Balmoral, Edinburgh’s iconic luxury hotel – festival-goers can chance their luck with the click of a button and really make this year’s Fringe one to remember.

John Williams, Global Brand Director at Johnnie Walker, said: ‘Our partnership with the Edinburgh Fringe is a true celebration of all that is great about Scottish culture, and we wanted to make the experience extra special for ticket holders in our first year of our partnership.

‘Visitors to the city often look for a true taste of Scotland, so offering prizes and experiences where whisky is at the heart, provides the experience that many are looking for.’

Olly Davies, head of marketing and development of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘Our theme for this year’s festival is #MakeYourFringe and we’re encouraging audience members to take a risk and discover something extraordinary. Thanks to our friends at Johnnie Walker, we’re delighted that this competition will give Fringe-goers even more reason to explore the Fringe to the full and (hopefully) win some amazing prizes.’

Running from 2-26 August, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. With more than 50,000 performances and 3,400 shows across more than 300 venues, there’s something to suit everyone at this year’s festival.

Johnnie Walker will be giving festival-goers a taste of Scotland throughout the month at the Fringe Club; a pop-up bar on Waverley Mall serving Johnnie Walker whisky highballs. A refreshing take on Scotland’s national drink, visitors and locals can enjoy one of five delicious serves, choosing from Johnnie & Peach, Johnnie & Lemon, Johnnie & Ginger, Johnnie & Elderflower and Johnnie & Green Tea.

Prizes can only be won with any Fringe show purchases made online at edfringe.com, the official Fringe App, or by calling the Fringe Box Office, and are subject to T&Cs. To be in with a chance of winning, simply click on the link in the confirmation email, follow the on-screen prompts and see if you’ve won a prize.

Full terms and conditions apply – see www.edfringe.com.