Beverley Lyons spoke to Jason Donovan ahead of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse.

ACTOR and singer Jason Donovan can’t wait to return to Edinburgh with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat this month because it is giving him the chance to catch up with his son.

“My son is studying in Edinburgh, and I always look forward to coming to Edinburgh, but I think it’ll be extra special because he’s in town as well,” explained the 54-year-old Neighbours star.

Jason’s 21-year-old son, Zac, had been reading politics with quantitive methods at the University of Edinburgh over the past few years, and Jason is fiercely proud of him, sometimes sharing his progress on his social media channels.

The show’s run at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 25-29 October – which also stars X Factor winner Alexandra Burke as the narrator and Welsh singer Jac Yarrow as Joseph – marks its second stint in Scotland this year, having played at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow during June.

“It’s great to be back touring in Scotland,” said Jason.

“It’s been a tough few years for theatre.

“Joseph is a celebration of life, which is what I think we need at the moment.”

Despite first playing the role of Joseph at the London Palladium in the early 90s, the Australian-born actor-turned-singer has not donned his multicoloured coat this time round, choosing instead a briefer, but equally important role as the Pharaoh.

“It really is the same show we did back at the Palladium, 2019 and 2021,” he explained.

“This is perfection because I get 15 minutes on stage, the beginning of the second act.

“I don’t spend my Sundays in physio, and I’m not anxious about whether I’m going to hit those notes to Close Every Door each day.

“So, I’m happy.”

Earlier in the year, Jason played the platinum jubilee party, where he wore his famous coat and sang along with the cast of Joseph.

“Backstage, it was like an adult Disneyland,” he revealed.

“You know, it was sort of surreal.”

The star – who has had musical success with hits like Too Many Broken Hearts and Sealed With A Kiss – also played Teen Angel in select performances of Grease this summer in London’s West End.

He also appeared in the very last episode of Neighbours on 1 August on Channel 5, with his old flame and Especially For You singing partner Kylie Minogue.

Check out Kenny Smith’s review of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat when it played at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow back in June.

Plus, read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.