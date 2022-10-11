James IV – Queen of the Fight opens in Glasgow

THE latest instalment in writer Rona Munro’s James plays, James IV – Queen of the Fight, opens at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow tonight.

The play made its debut at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre at the end of last month.

After the curtain comes down in Glasgow on Saturday, the show will tour to Dundee Rep, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, Eden Court in Inverness, and the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling.

Taggart‘s Blythe Duff returns as Dame Phemy, having played Isabella in James I and II and Annabella in James III.

Daniel Cahill reprises his role as James IV.

They are joined on stage by Danielle Jam as Ellen and Laura Lovemore as Anne, two high-born Moorish women who take their place in the royal court.

Duff said: “I was delighted to find out the brilliant Rona Munro had worked her magic and created James IV.

“I was given a tantalising glimpse of the script when Laurie Sansom invited me to workshop the piece in May 2021.

“Being back on the Festival Theatre stage during that week reminded us of the extraordinary legacy and impact The James Plays had, not only personally, but on audiences when it toured nationally and internationally in 2014-16.

“It was an extraordinary part of my life, and I was transported once again with Rona’s storytelling and forensic detail.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss Line of Duty star Martin Compston in the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.