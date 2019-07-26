Dance party brings Brazilian beats to the streets

Scottish Dance Theatre brings a Brazilian street festival inspired show, Looping: Scotland Overdub, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Collaborating with a range of leading artists in dance, music and performance, SDT brings an afropunk street-festival inspired ceilidh culture experience to Scotland. Scottish artists re-imagined the Brazilian hit show Looping: Bahia Overdub with a Scottish ceilidh culture twist, creating the political dance party that is Looping: Scotland Overdub.

With a fresh electronic dance score mixed live by Torben Lars Sylvest, DJ Torben Lars Sylvest, the full company of Scottish Dance Theatre dancers will take to the ZOO Southside stage to bring this street festival ceilidh to Fringe-goers of all ages.

Featuring text produced in collaboration with acclaimed writer Kieran Hurley (Beats, Rantin’) and moves by Felipe de Assis, Leonardo França and Rita Aquino of the Brazilian dance Collective, 7Oito, made famous at the 2016 Panorama Festival in Rio.

Inspired by the Brazilian street festival and ceilidh culture, Scottish Dance Theatre connects these two countries through the vision of 7Oito, and the exploration of the urban cultures and heritages of Brazil and Scotland in a political dance party.

A unique commission by Scottish Dance Theatre, Looping: Scotland Overdub is a participatory dance performance led by the professional company of dancers.

Joan Cleville, artistic director of Scottish Dance Theatre, said: ‘This spirit of meeting and sharing runs through the veins of the company and is at the core of Looping: Scotland Overdub. This immersive piece celebrates diversity and inclusion by creating an open space where difference is celebrated.

‘Shaking our expectations around ceilidh culture, Brazilian theatre collective 7Oito and Glasgow trailblazing playwright Kieran Hurley have joined forces with our dancers to create a unique performance experience, a political dance party where audiences are invited to imagine new worlds, new ways of living and co-existing together.

‘I am thrilled by the prospect of presenting this work not only at the Fringe, a truly international platform for alternative voices and ideas, but also on tour in rural communities across Scotland next September.

‘Our second offering for this Edinburgh Festival Fringe is Colette Sadler’s RITUALIA, part of the prestigious British Council Edinburgh Showcase.

‘I am particularly pleased to present Sadler’s work, a Scottish female choreographer based between Glasgow and Berlin, whose work is at the forefront of the art form. With a striking visual design, the piece is a feast for the senses as well as the mind. For me, Sadler’s bold and thought-provoking work, with references to fashion, voguing and queer culture, reflects the company’s ambition to create inquisitive work that resonates with our contemporary reality.’

Scottish Dance Theatre will present RITUALIA at Fringe 2019 from Monday 19-24 August at Zoo Southside as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase.

Looping: Scotland Overdub

Venue: ZOO Southside, 117 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9ER

Date: 19 – 24 August (60 mins), 10:30pm

Tickets: www.edfringe.com