Angus Munro – for one night only at the Fringe

Scottish chamber pop star and quadruple-octave singer-songwriter Angus Munro is coming to the Fringe for one night only.

He will bring his band to The Jazz Bar, Edinburgh on 20 August at 7pm.

Angus, who lives in Scotland, was born in Sidcup, in 1987 to an Italian father and Scottish mother, like his contemporary Paolo Nutini. He describes himself as the thorn between two roses, his beautiful two sisters.

2019 is already proving to be Angus’ year. His debut release a deluxe vinyl EP “Mirror Man” was released back in May, launched by his stunning performance on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends in which he may an Avenger cry – fellow guest, Hayley Atwell.

Mirror Man marks the first vinyl release from the critically lauded pop star. It was originally released as a digital EP in 2017 and helped launch Angus from a cult figure on the Scottish Music scene to an international sensation.

Angus’ trademark, with tear-jerking songs and a ridiculous vocal range, has seen him play to packed houses across the many cultural hubs of Anti-Folk; from Germany, Austria, New York and LA.

The Scotsman described Angus as ‘soulful and outrageous …the highest range I’ve ever seen’; The Herald said he is ‘tightly energetic and precisely punchy’ and BBC Radio Scotland rated him as ‘the best artist we’ve ever had in session.’

Angus has toured and appeared on stage with a wide range of artists from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and Charlie Barnes (Bastille) to Scouting For Girls, The Hoosiers and jazz outfit Snarky Puppy; all of whom have been ‘weirded out’ by him.

By the age of 3 Angus developed Glue Ear which caused deafness which impacted his development. He says he lost his ability to walk, talk and communicate with those around him. It put him back by about two years at which point he was diagnosed with Dyspraxia a development coordination disorder.

His early education was reinforced with additional support with his mobility, communication and learning skills which he credits with helping him keep up with his peers.

Although, during this time, he recalls being an isolated child, it was also a period which informed his performing skills. He discovered two passions: puppets and cartoons. He would stage shows for his sisters and friends and would affect very high voices for his characters.

Angus attributes this ‘vigorous vocal muscular training’ to being able to sing falsetto. He now enjoys a five octave range which puts him in league with Maria Carey. Angus overcame his relentless bullying by immersing himself in music and writing.

By the age of 24, Angus was a student in Scotland and in addition faced numerous personal challenges which included the loss of his best friend; his father committed suicide. Diagnosed with depression Angus too, he found an outlet through writing songs at the piano and singing.

Open mic nights, stand up evening and workshops provided a means through which he could relate and understand his experiences. Angus adds ‘Over the years, I learned that the person I would affect onstage was my real self and I became more confident in not only who I was but talking about mental health as a whole’.

As Angus becomes more recognised his fans liken him to The Divine Comedy, Ron Sexsmith and Rufus Wainwright. This makes him ecstatic as it is the fans who understand him and his music and support him.

Book tickets here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/angus-munro-one-night-only