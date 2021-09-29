Our latest podcast marks the return of Scottish Opera

The Scottish Field podcast turns to the world of music this week, as we preview the return of Scottish Opera.

Podcast host Kenny Smith meets Derek Clark, head of music at Scottish Opera, ahead of their imminent productions of The Gondoliers and Utopia, Limited.

A new Scottish Opera production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers opens at Theatre Royal Glasgow on Saturday 16 October before touring to Edinburgh, Inverness and London’s Hackney Empire for a total of 24 performances.

This co-production with D’Oyly Carte Opera and State Opera South Australia includes the Scottish Opera premiere of the rarely seen Utopia, Limited. Three semi-staged concert performances of G&S’s penultimate opera take place in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

Originally due to take place in May 2020, these productions mark a significant step forward in Scottish Opera’s return to theatres. Gilbert & Sullivan’s witty music and librettos are the perfect tonic after a difficult 18 months, offering audiences the chance to experience the joy of live performance once again.

Delving into the satirical world of whimsy, Gilbert & Sullivan use their sparkling humour and glorious music to poke fun at the idea of monarchy, and the press and politics of their day.

To find out dates and venues of the upcoming productions, visit www.scottishopera.org.uk

