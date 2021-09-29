VetRun180 military charity heads for the Highlands

Military veterans have been reacquainting themselves with the great outdoors in the Scottish Highlands.

VetRun180 is a UK-based military veterans charity, which takes physically and mentally injured (PTSD) veterans on challenging expeditions around the globe.

It is on these unique journeys where the teams are re-invoking their great sense of adventure and teamwork.

VetRun180 is consistently providing ‘adventure therapy’ to groups of medically discharged UK-forces personnel. Although a simple concept, the charity has already racked up dozens of moving testimonials from UK veterans who have all been greatly helped by the charity’s vital work.

During and after an expedition, reports quickly come in that the guys have a more positive mindset and future outlook – as well as rediscovering a common bond, camaraderie and sense of purpose. Post expedition, these both new and rekindled emotions live-on and help to steer VetRun180 team participants onto further positive milestones on their personal roads to recovery.

Sandgrouse Travel and Expeditions is proud to be working with VetRun180, and Jonny Stage of Sandgrouse said: ‘Another hugely successful Coast to Coast overland expedition has been completed by our medically discharged armed forces personnel. This year the fantastic military charity VetRun180 made a second successful crossing of the rugged Scottish Highlands.

‘Working with a new group of medically discharged UK veterans from range of conflicts from the Falklands through to Afghanistan, each team member embarked on a LANTRA off-road driving course as well as a first aid at work course before setting off on a unique journey.

‘This is “adventure therapy” in the truest sense. Participants thread their way across Scotland, off-road with remote wild-camps and little contact to the outside world.

‘The expedition gives medically discharged veterans suffering from PTSD and other associated combat injuries a chance to re-evaluate as well as form new friendships and bonds in an environment similar to that of the military (with like’-minded people).

‘These are certainly very special trips that leave a lasting impressing on those involved. The charity wishes to thank all who kindly granted access or donated their time en-route – it means a huge amount to the guys who will never forget their Scottish adventure.’

