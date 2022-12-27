National museums unveil festive events

SCOTLAND’S four national museums are running a series of festive events.

The National Museum of Rural Life at East Kilbride has hidden miniature festive scenes in displays throughout the museum.

Visitors can follow Clyde’s winter trail until 8 January.

In Edinburgh, the National Museum of Scotland is running “Drawn Together at the Museum”.

Artists can sketch in its galleries until Friday, with their works being added to an informal display in the museum’s public gallery.

The National Museum on Edinburgh’s Chambers Street is also hosting its “Sprogmanay” event on Sunday.

“This afternoon of fun for children of all ages is free and unticketed and families can drop in to enjoy a programme of live music, comedy, magic and arts and crafts,” the museum said.

Ongoing exhibitions at the national museums include “Bernat Klein: Design in Colour”, “Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder”, “Japanese Contemporary Design”, and “Inspiring Walter Scott”, which are all hosted at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Forthcoming exhibitions include “Beyond the Little Black Dress”, which opens in July.

