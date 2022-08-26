The Village and The Road nears its end

IT’S the final chance to catch the world premiere of The Village and The Road in Edinburgh this weekend.

The show – which mixes music and theatre – comes to the end of its run at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on Monday.

Presented as part of the “Made in Scotland” series, the show was written by Tom Pow, with music by The Galloway Agreement, a quartet of traditional musicians.

Pow said: “It feels to me that the developments which first sparked my interest in dying villages throughout Europe – depopulation and abandonment – have intensified since.

“The Village and The Road shows a world in which both inward migration and cross border migration reflect fragility and violence.

“It is also a world in which crucial and heart wrenching decisions are made.

“The play has resonances for our times and for any one of us who has had to leave home.”

Performer Ruth Morris added:“The world of The Village and The Road offers a fluid, tangible space for us to inhabit, illusory and yet sometimes starkly realistic, journeying through a broad sweep of geography and time.

“It is richly atmospheric, and allows great connectivity, giving depth and resonance to the music and the musical performances within it.”

