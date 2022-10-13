Scottish Opera shines a spotlight on Verdi

VERDI is firmly in the spotlight for the latest series of concerts by Scottish Opera.

The Verdi Collection, a selection of the Italian composer’s greatest hits, will be performed at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on 19 November and at Eden Court in Inverness on 26 November as part of the “Opera in Concert” series.

The show will then tour to Glasgow’s City Halls and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in February.

In Aberdeen and Inverness, the cast will include Hye-Youn Lee and Roland Wood, who starred in Don Giovanni this year, Christopher Turner from 2017’s La traviata, and Jihoon Kim.

Glasgow and Edinburgh will see stars including Eri Nakamura, Peter Auty (Eugene Onegin 2018), Lester Lynch (Silvano 2019), and Brindley Sherratt (Inês de Castro 2015).

Scottish Opera music director Stuart Stratford said: “The Verdi Collection comprises some of the highlights of the composer’s middle and late period from La traviata, one of the most popular operas, to Don Carlo and Otello.

“The orchestra increasingly becomes more of an independent dramatic voice in his later works, with the sinister bassoon counterpoint in Otello and the golden aura of the cornets in Don Carlo striking examples of colour and character.

“We hope there is something in The Verdi Collection for everyone and that the great Italian master still surprises us today as he undoubtedly did when these works were first performed.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss an interview with Line of Duty star Martin Compston in the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.