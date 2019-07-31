Scots pianist is all ready to enjoy a Cumnock Tryst

Eminent Scottish pianist Steven Osborne will perform at this year’s Cumnock Tryst festival.

This will take place at Trinity Church, Cumnock on the evening of Saturday 5 October.

Steven will replace soprano Danielle de Niese, who can no longer join the event due to a change in circumstances. All tickets already bought for the Saturday evening concert at Trinity Church will still be valid.

Osborne’s appearance at the Tryst will be an incredibly special one as he will bring the beauty, seriousness and spirituality of Beethoven’s music to our festival audience for the first time. Osborne will play Beethoven’s Sonatas Op. 109, 110 and 111, the last three of the thirty-two sonatas that this iconic composer wrote over the course of his career.

Osborne released his interpretation of these sonatas in May on the Hyperion label to wide critical acclaim. Gramophone Magazine described his recording as a ‘magnificent achievement’ and that ‘Osborne’s kinship with the composer is everywhere apparent and he conveys the vast contrasts of the last three sonatas unerringly’.

Meanwhile Fiona Maddocks of The Observer noted of the recordings that ‘[Osborne] captures Beethoven’s humanity, tumult and crazed fervour’.

Steven Osborne is one of the finest Scottish musicians of his generation, regularly touring to the world’s leading concert halls for solo and orchestral appearances. His visit to The Cumnock Tryst is set to be a highlight in the festival’s history and we can’t wait to hear him share these inspirational works with our audiences.

Sir James MacMillan, artistic director of The Cumnock Tryst said: ‘Steven Osborne is one of the most revered pianists on the planet these days. He is also a Scot. He brings some of the most sublime music in the repertoire to Cumnock. Beethoven is one of the first names that comes to mind when one thinks about classical music.

‘His late works, like these last three piano sonatas, are like music from Heaven – extraordinary, visionary works which probe the borderlands between the human and the sacred. I’ve always dreamed that The Cumnock Tryst would be able to present a programme like this.’

2019 will see the sixth Cumnock Tryst take place from 3-6 October 2019 in and around the village of Cumnock in Ayrshire, where the festival’s artistic director Sir James MacMillan grew up. (Click HERE to read more about Sir James)

The most diverse festival programme so far, this year’s concerts range from new work from Jay Capperauld and Gillian Walker, and informal evenings at the Dumfries Arms Hotel this year including Barbara Dickson and the Farmers Choir. A

As ever, The Cumnock Tryst welcomes a group of musicians as its resident artists, this year Mr McFall’s Chamber and also forefronts music education as part of the main programme including the chance for audiences to see inside the compositional process in a public masterclass.

