Scots folk band releases US book shop tour album

A FOLK band that takes its inspiration from book shops has released its latest album.

The Bookshop Band’s Live in American Bookshops long-player has been released as a limited edition vinyl record.

Folk duo Beth Porter and Ben Please are from Wigtown, Scotland’s national book town.

They have forged their reputation by creating songs inspired by literature, which they frequently perform in bookshops.

The Who’s Pete Townshend praised them saying “I am enchanted – a great discovery and inspiration”.

The latest album consists of recordings made in 2019 on their debut tour of the US as they travelled round bookshops and libraries in New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, and Colorado.

