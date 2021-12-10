School prepares to premiere new composition

Composer Tom David Wilson is leading pupils of St Mary’s Music School through their final practice sessions ahead of the premier performance of his new composition.

Imagined Conversation on Blackford Hill which will feature in the school’s first live concert since the start of the pandemic, on Monday December 13.

St Mary’s Music School has brought together the literary genius of Alexander McCall Smith with the talents of a range of composers in the Seven Hills Project – a major two-year cultural event – to celebrate the school’s 50th birthday in 2023.

For this New Music initiative and unique school project, Alexander McCall Smith has written a collection of seven poems to reflect the character of the seven hills of Edinburgh and seven composers (all with links to the School) have been commissioned to each write a musical response to one of the hills and the corresponding poem.

The premiere performance of the new work by Tom David Wilson, Imagined Conversation on Blackford Hill, will be given by clarinettist Sally Day and senior pupils, Hester Parkin (violin), Daisy Richards (viola), and Alexander Boyd-Bench (cello) at the School’s Christmas Concert on Monday, at St Cuthbert’s Church, Edinburgh.

Tom David Wilson said: ‘The opportunity to write this piece and bring it to such a fruition has been very special to me.

‘I jumped at the chance to respond to the text on Blackford Hill for two reasons: my wife Emma and I had done the walk so beautifully described by Alexander McCall Smith, and the subject matter of looking into deep space from the observatory is very inspiring.

‘I consider scientists and science to be artistic and creative. One cannot be a scientist, working at the cutting edge, without an extraordinarily creative imagination.’

The first composition, entitled Theory of the Earth and inspired by Arthur’s Seat, was composed by Jay Capperauld and was premiered in July.