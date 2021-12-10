The cyclists who recreated a 1936 trip in our latest podcast

Scottish Field would cycle 500 miles, and we would cycle 500 more… just to be the podcast that brings something new and exciting to your door!

The 31st Scottish Field podcast sees us meet two members of the Adventure Syndicate.

This week our guests are Alice Lemkes and Philippa Battye, who tell us about their cycling adventure to recreate the 1936 cycling and Hostelling holiday of Mary Harvie.

As part of their 90th anniversary celebrations and in support of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, Hostelling Scotland have teamed up with the Adventure Syndicate, a group of female adventurers and storytellers who promote mental and physical wellbeing through their outdoor endeavours, to recreate an epic 500-mile cycle and youth hostelling adventure.

The original two-week, two wheeled holiday was carried out by 17-year-old hosteller Mary Harvie, from Shotts in North Lanarkshire, with her two older sisters, Ella and Jean, in 1936. This epic journey, that began in Glasgow and saw the women explore the North West Highlands, Skye, Highland Perthshire, and Stirlingshire, was documented in Mary’s diary.

Now, their route has been partly followed – and partly improvised on – in the 21st century by a trio of cyclists from The Adventure Syndicate, Lee Craigie, Alice, and Phillipa from the Adventure Syndicate set out from Glasgow Youth Hostel on their own seven-day, 500-mile, on and off-road cycle adventure, an appreciation of the Harvie sisters’ incredible cycling trip.

You can hear the episode, and all previous editions, HERE, and you can find out more about The Adventure Syndicate at www.theadventuresyndicate.com, and for more details about Hostelling Scotland, their website is www.hostellingscotland.org.uk.

We also tell you about our January 2022 edition, we look at the extraordinary aerial photographs taken by WWI reconnaissance pilot Captain Alfred G Buckham, and five famous Scots give us their highlights of 2021 and New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

We meet TikTok sensation Coinneach MacLeod who shares a taste of Hebridean life with his new cookbook, and Scottish Field’s Quiz of the Year means it’s time to gather the troops for our end-of-year pub quiz.

We learn that Rule, Britannia! was the work of Scottish poet James Thomson, who was responsible for the lyrics of the famous patriotic song.

Prodigious wildlife artist Mouse Macpherson reveals a lifelong love affair with the magnificent West Coast, and we learn that Cairngorms wildflowers are under threat, but could a new initiative save them?, asks our wildlife correspondent Cal Flyn.

We meet the current custodians of Branklyn Gardens, who are continuing the work of renowned plantswoman Dorothy Renton, and Our Mystery Diner makes the pilgrimage north to visit Mara restaurant at Links House hotel in Dornoch and is delighted by what he finds.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith writes of his unusual way to achieve a zen-like state of mind; quality broadsheets are a thing of the past, and Guy Grieve couldn’t be more disappointed; Fiona Armstrong’s beloved new pooch appears to have developed attention deficit syndrome; there might be more to low salmon counts than we first think, according to keen angler Michael Wigan; and whisky guru Blair Bowman is encouraged by the developments being made in distilleries to increase disabled accessibility.

In motoring, we find the Aston Martin DBX lives up to expectation, featuring enough mod-cons to suit any James Bond wannabe.

All this and much more is in the latest Scottish Field, priced £4.75.